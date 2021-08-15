Penny Scott-Bayfield Sells 143 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Penny Scott-Bayfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

BMY stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £287.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.49. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 189.98 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

