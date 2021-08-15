Penny Scott-Bayfield Sells 143 Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).
Penny Scott-Bayfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).
BMY stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £287.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.49. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 189.98 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
