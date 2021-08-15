Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 149,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,576. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $794.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

