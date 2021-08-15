Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

