Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 16,500 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 560,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $457,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ADAP opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

