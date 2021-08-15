Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. Personalis has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

