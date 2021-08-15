Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and have sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

