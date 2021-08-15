PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 732 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $104,365,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $298.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

