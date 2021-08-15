PGGM Investments Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

D opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

