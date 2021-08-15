PGGM Investments Invests $190,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

