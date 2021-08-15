PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Rentals by 25.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $353.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.76. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

