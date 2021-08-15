PGGM Investments Takes $182,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

