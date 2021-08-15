PGGM Investments Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

