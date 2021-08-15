PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

