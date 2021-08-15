Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $11,645.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

