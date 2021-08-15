Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.26

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $404,603.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

