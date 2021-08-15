Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 2,209,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,872. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

