Phoenixcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,454.62 or 0.99731075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.10 or 0.01044717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00448851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004828 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,894,900 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

