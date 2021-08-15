Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,616.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $21,616.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.83 or 0.00446957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $669.48 or 0.01405951 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,201,258 coins and its circulating supply is 429,940,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.