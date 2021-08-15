Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 838.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 172,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
