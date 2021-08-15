PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Cap of $16.69 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

