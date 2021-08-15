PolypuX Market Cap Hits $62,780.56 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $62,780.56 and approximately $217,666.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00131092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00155364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.18 or 0.99923496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.67 or 0.00876962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.59 or 0.06960380 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

