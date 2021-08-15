Porch Group (PRCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

