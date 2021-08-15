Presidio Management Group Vii Sells 31,250 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

