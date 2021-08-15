PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,965. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

