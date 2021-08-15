PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,965. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About PreveCeutical Medical
