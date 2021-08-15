Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Primerica by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $150.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,082. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

