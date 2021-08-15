Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a PE ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

