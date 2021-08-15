Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

