Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

