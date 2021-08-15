Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.99. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

