Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,139 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Extreme Networks worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

