Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 66.0% in July

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $531,000.

USMC stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

