Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

PGNY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 769,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,490. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

