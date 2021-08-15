Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 206,968 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

