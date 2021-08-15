Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

PFS opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

