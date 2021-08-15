Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,466 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($19.84) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,410.30. The firm has a market cap of £39.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

