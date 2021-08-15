Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Issued By Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

GDI opened at C$56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.89. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

