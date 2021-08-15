Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on APP. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.