Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

