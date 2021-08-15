Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lowered by BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

