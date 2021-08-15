Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Boosted by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

