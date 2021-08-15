Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered by Analyst

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.13 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

