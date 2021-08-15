Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Increased by Desjardins (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.