Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reduced by B. Riley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,187,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.