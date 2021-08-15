Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

