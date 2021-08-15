Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

