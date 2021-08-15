QChi Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. QChi has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,768.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

