Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) versus Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Critical Analysis

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quanterix and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Quanterix currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Quanterix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -30.37% -11.92% -9.66% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanterix and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 20.82 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -44.77 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 62.53 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Quanterix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

