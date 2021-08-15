Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,488 shares during the period. Quantum FinTech Acquisition makes up 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFTA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFTA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,209. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

