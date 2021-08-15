Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $15.68 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.68 million and $428,013.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,247.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.06864729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.78 or 0.01489358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00391088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00577854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00315540 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,644,914 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

