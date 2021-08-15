Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.